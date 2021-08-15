GRFD investigating apartment fire in Grand Rapids

No injuries were reported in the fire, authorities say.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that occurred Sunday afternoon on Sheldon Boulevard SE and Oakes Street SE in Grand Rapids.

The fire was in the roof of Ferguson Apartments. No injuries were reported, but authorities say 83 people have been displaced.

Residents say smoke alarms in the building go off regularly, and some thought it was a false alarm. Authorities say they get smoke alarm signals from the building "almost daily."

GRFD says it is unclear what led to the fire. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

