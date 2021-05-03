GRPD asking public to help find 8-year-old girl

Khailynn Carey was last seen leaving her home in the 50 block of Burton Street SW, walking south on Division around 4:30 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is seeking the publics help finding an 8-year-old girl.

Khailynn Carey was last seen leaving her home in the 50 block of Burton Street SW, walking south on Division around 4:30 p.m.

Carey is wearing a purple jacket, pink under shirt, pink backpack with palm trees on it and blue jean pants. She also has dreadlocks with clips in her hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department.

