GRPD investigating possible break-in at Beltline Bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after a possible break-in at the Beltline Bar early Wednesday morning.

According to Grand Rapids Police, officers responded to the restaurant's alarm around 5:30 a.m. The Beltline Bar is located at 16 28th St. SE.

It's not clear yet if anything was taken from the restaurant. Police do not have suspects in custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

