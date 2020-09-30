x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

GRPD investigating possible break-in at Beltline Bar

It's not clear yet if anything was taken from the restaurant.
Beltline Bar at 28th Street and Division Avenue, Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after a possible break-in at the Beltline Bar early Wednesday morning. 

According to Grand Rapids Police, officers responded to the restaurant's alarm around 5:30 a.m. The Beltline Bar is located at 16 28th St. SE. 

It's not clear yet if anything was taken from the restaurant. Police do not have suspects in custody. 

The incident is still under investigation.

RELATED VIDEO:

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.