GRPD investigating shooting on southwest side

When police arrived they found a 41-year-old woman in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. on Buchanan Avenue SW in Grand Rapids after dispatch received a 911 call that someone had been shot. When police arrived they found a 41-year-old woman in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.

Witnesses say suspects got out of their vehicle and fired several rounds, striking the victim. She was transported to an area hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say there is no suspect information to release at this time.

Investigators with the GRPD Major Case Team are encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.