GRPD investigating shooting on SE side

A 26-year-old man was shot and showed up to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's Southeast side on Saturday night.

According to a press release, it happened around 8:30 p.m. at Marshall Avenue SE and Adams Street SE.

Police were headed to the area on reports of shots fired and while on the way, learned that a 26-year-old man had been shot and showed up at the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

GRPD has not made any arrests related to this incident.

Anyone with information should call police at 616-456-3400 or file an anonymous report to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

