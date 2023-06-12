GRPD welcomes Bleu and Rocco to K9 unit

Both Bleu and Rocco have passed their certification and recently began their service with GRPD.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is welcoming two new dogs that are bolstering their K9 unit.

Bleu and Rocco, the newest K9s, recently passed their certification and have begun their service with the GRPD.

Bleu, with Officer Doug Stevens, is 23 months old. He is trained in explosive detection and patrol functions. He will replace Jack, who retired back in April and who was also partnered with Stevens.

Rocco, with Officer Austin Diekevers, is 18 months old. He is trained in narcotics detection and patrol functions. He is set to replace Aero, who will retire with Sgt. Tim Hoornstra later in June.

Both dogs are mixes of Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd.

The funding for purchasing and training the dogs came partially from the Grand Rapids Police Foundation.

“K9s are an important part of police work,” said Sgt. Justin Kribs from the K9 Unit. “We appreciate the foundation’s support of these dogs to help keep our community safe.”

Welcome to the job, Bleu and Rocco!

