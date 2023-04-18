'Enjoy your table scraps': Holland Department of Public Safety says farewell to retired K9

The message went out to police scanners across West Michigan Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has lost a long-time member, as a seven-year veteran of the force has retired.

Flynn has been in the K9 unit for close to a decade. He is stopped wherever he goes by residents who want to say thank you for your service almost as much as they want to give him a belly rub.

The message went out across police scanners Monday night, with dispatch making an announcement to the whole department.

"For the last seven years, you have faithfully served the City of Holland," the broadcast said. "You enjoy your table scraps, extra naps and treats for no reason."

Five of his working years, Flynn spent with K9 handler John Rathjen. All the while providing valuable help to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

"Being able to do this role is super important to our city and our department," says Officer Rathjen.

Flynn is a special dog, too. While most police dogs come from Europe, Flynn is from right here in Michigan.

"It's just something that doesn't happen often," says Rathjen. "And I don't know when that'll happen next."

Flynn served his home state with pride. For Rathjen, his service was more than just the law enforcement aspect.

"Not that that isn't cool," says Rathjen. "But this stuff is just so wonderful to see Flynn and the joy that he brings to me and other people in our community."

While it'll be an adjustment not coming to work every day, Rathjen says Flynn will make do.

"He was currently playing Barbies with my youngest daughter," says Rathjen. "So, I think retirement is gonna fit them just fine."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.