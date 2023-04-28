13-year-old dog rescued by GRFD rescue swimmer after falling into Grand River

A rescue swimmer swam around 75 yards to reach Sydney, a blind and deaf 13-year-old Boston Terrier, who was caught in a current in the river.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 13-year-old Boston Terrier named Sydney is "back to her spunky self" after a treacherous water rescue Friday morning.

Sydney was on a walk with her owner when she fell into the Grand River. Sydney's owner couldn't reach her without getting into the river, and she jumped into the water after another person came to help.

Sydney's owner was unable to reach her and later returned to the shore.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) received a call about the incident and the Water Rescue team was sent to the scene. Firefigher Thomas Kunak, a rescue swimmer with GRFD, struggled to reach Sydney once he was in the water.

"I love dogs. Unfortunately, Sydney is blind and deaf. She swam away from me when I got into the river," Kunak said in a release.

Sydney was caught in a current and was nearing the Sixth Street dam when Kunak finally caught up to her. Fire officials estimate Kunak swam 75 yards to catch Sydney.

Sydney was carried back to shore and Kunak was pulled in by a rope. Sydney has been reunited with her owner, and both are doing well, officials report.

"The response was amazing!" Sydney's owner said of the rescue team.

