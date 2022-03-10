GRPM offering discounted admission as part of Museums for All program

Visitors receiving SNAP benefits can receive lower admission to the museum by showing an EBT card.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is now offering discounted admission for eligible visitors to make the museum more accessible.

As part of the Museums for All program, those receiving food assistance benefits (SNAP) can visit the museum for $2 by showing a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. General admission gives visitors access to GRPM's three levels of main exhibits.

“Increased accessibility is one of the GRPM’s main goals,” said Dale Robertson, President & CEO of the GRPM. “Through this program, we look forward to sharing with more of the community the rich history of our city and beyond through the engaging exhibits and educational programming offered, and to cultivate more curious minds that will be eager to continue learning beyond the Museum.”

More than 800 museums across the U.S. participate in the Museums for All program to increase accessibility and raise awareness about museums' reach in their communities. Art museums, zoos, botanical gardens, science centers, history museums and more are included in the program.

The program is part of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), which provides federal support to 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums across the nation.

Kent County residents also receive admission discounts, and Kent County children under 17 receive free admission.

To learn more about GRPM, click here. Find out more about the Museums for All program here.

