Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs comes to GRPM March 5

The new exhibit will give visitors a hands-on experience with the prehistoric creatures that flew in the age of dinosaurs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) will open its brand new exhibit, Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, to the public on March 5 at 12 p.m.

The new exhibit will give visitors a first hand look at pterosaurs, which were closely related to dinosaurs and the first back-boned animals to evolve powered flight.

Pterosaurs is an extremely interactive exhibit and has all sorts of hands-on experiences and learning opportunities. Patrons can analyzing bone fragments, study dozens of casts of rare fossils, enjoy life-size models of various species of pterosaurs, learn about how pterosaurs fly in a virtual wind tunnel and much more.

Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs is the largest exhibition of its kind in the United States and highlights research on these flying reptiles from scientists and paleontologists from around the world.

“Pterosaurs is an immersive exhibit that is a hub of hands-on science learning, complemented by various interactives that allows visitors to see what life was like for these prehistoric creatures from a pterosaur-eye view,” said Dr. Stephanie Ogren, GRPM’s Vice President of Science & Education. “This exhibit offers a unique perspective for visitors of all ages to feel as if they’re in the field studying these ancient reptiles through informative videos, flight simulations and more.”

The Pterosaurs exhibit is included with general admission to the Museum and is free for Museum members.

GRPM offers discounts for Kent County residents including free admission for Kent County children aged 17 and under.

Visitors may reserve their tickets in advance to visit the Museum and Pterosaurs exhibit at grpm.org.

GRPM members can enjoy a special member preview of the exhibit on Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To become a member of GRPM, visit grpm.org/Membership.

