GVSU, FSU, DU won’t have sports this fall semester

Schools in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) will not have sport competitions this upcoming semester.

The GLIAC, which includes Grand Valley State University, Ferris State University and Davenport University, announced Wednesday that sports will be suspended through the end of the calendar year.

“Our council of presidents and GLIAC athletic directors weighed this decision from every angle, hoping to find a feasible option for student-athletes to compete this fall, but in the end, the potential risks to student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans made fall competition impossible,” said Dr. Richard Pappas of Davenport University, who is the GLIAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors chair for 2020-21.

While competitions will not be held, student-athletes will have the chance to practice and take part in athletic training programs.

The GLIAC said developing plans to provide fall teams with opportunities to compete in the spring is a top priority. Winter and spring sports competition calendars are set to be announced at a later date, with the GLIAC working to create the best possible structure for its teams and athletes.

"After thoroughly reviewing federal, state, and NCAA SSI (Sport Science Institute) and Board of Governor's guidelines, it became apparent that conducting contests and championships this fall was insurmountable,” said GLIAC Commissioner Kris Dunbar.

“The league will continue to work on protocols for a safe return for our athletic programs, with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff taking the highest priority.”

This announcement from the GLIAC comes just a day after the Big Ten and the Pac-12 made a similar announcement to postpone all fall sports due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

