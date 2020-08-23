Holland Civic Center opens new restaurant amid COVID-19

The food on the menu is mostly prepared through a smoking process, but other items will also be available.

HOLLAND, Mich — COVID-19 has financially impacted many businesses and organizations, and Holland’s Civic Center is no exception. However, the team at the center has found a new and delicious way to bring in income by opening a restaurant called Smoke’n Tulip.

The restaurant opened Saturday, Aug. 22. Its regular hours will now be Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 8 p.m. for dinner. The restaurant utilizes the Community Atrium area of the building and the outside porch. Overall, there is a capacity limit of 72 guests.

“We are so grateful to have such a great community, that we want to do our part in allowing the public to enjoy this beautiful venue with a slightly unique offering. We are hopeful our guests enjoy their experience and see what the future brings us,” said Chris Hart, Executive Director of Holland Civic Center Place.

As suggested by the restaurant's name, the food on the menu is mostly prepared through a smoking process, but other items will also be available.

Dishes include smoked beef brisket, pork spareribs, brisket chili and more.

Currently, the restaurant is not servicing drinks, but they say that could be a possibility moving forward.

