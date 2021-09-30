Holland man 'critically injured' after being struck by car Wednesday night

Investigation indicates the 29-year-old had walked in the roadway to grab a gas grill that had fallen out of the bed of his pickup truck.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A 29-year-old Holland man has critical injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday evening.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were called to US-31 north of 8th Street around 11:10 p.m. on reports of a car versus pedestrian crash.

Investigation indicates the 29-year-old had walked in the roadway to grab a gas grill that had fallen out of the bed of his pickup truck. Police say that particular portion of the roadway was unlit. A car being driven by a 63-year-old woman collided with the man as he was in the roadway.

The man was taken to Holland Community Hospital with critical injuries and then later transferred to Spectrum Butterworth for additional treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Neither the driver of the car nor her 59-year-old passenger were hurt.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

