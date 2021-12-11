Crews rescue woman from Holland house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed that a falling tree impacted the home's electrical service.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Crews responded to a house fire in Holland Saturday morning after reports came in of a woman unable to escape a smoke-filled home.

Officials say crews responded to a home on West 10th Street just after 9 a.m.

Responding personnel found smoke filling the home. A woman with a physical condition that kept her from exiting on her own was located. She was removed from the home and transported to Holland Hospital for evaluation.

A male occupant was able to escape the home on his own.

Crews continued to search the home for the fire and for other occupants. The fire was located in the basement and extinguished. While damage estimates are still being confirmed, authorities say the fire was contained in a limited part of the basement and residents should be able to return to the home within the week.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed that a falling tree impacted the home's electrical service.

