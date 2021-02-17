Downtown Holland helping women relieve stress during 'Girlfriends Weekend'

The annual event will run from March 5 through 7. Online registration is required, and COVID-19 has forced some changes for this year.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The last year has been stressful for pretty much everyone. That's why businesses in downtown Holland believe this year's Girlfriends Weekend is as important as ever.

"It’s a great getaway for women. I think all women right about now could use a little break from their families and work, and Girlfriends Weekend is a good opportunity to do that," said Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare.

Participants must register in advance online for $20. That gets them a swag bag and a coupon book for 45 participating restaurants and businesses.

All businesses involved in the event will be following state guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. There also will not be any large group events or brunch this year.

If you register and then get sick before the event, you are asked to cancel your registration. You will be given a refund.

Participating businesses include:

Apothecary Gift Shop

Big Lake Brewing

Blu Veranda

Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant

Borr’s Shoes

Brick + Ivy Market

Carolyn Stich Studio

Cherry Republic of Holland

Chico’s

Cotton Bay Boutique

Curragh Irish Pub

Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishings

Engedi Salon

Ferris Coffee & Nut

Frances Jaye

Fris Supply Shop

Fustini’s

Gazelle Sports

Glad Rags

Glik’s Boutique

Glik’s Men’s Shop

Harbor Wear

Hops at 84 East

jb and me

Jean Marie’s

Lokers Shoes

Market Zero

Mayberry & Co.

Merle Norman Cosmetics

New Holland Brewing

Onalee’s

Peachwave Frozen Yogurt & Gelato

Pretties Intimate Apparel

Reader’s World

Seedlings

Silver Fox II Jewelry, LLC

Spring Sweet LLC

Studio K Clothing Co.

Teerman’s

The Bridge

The Seasoned Home

Thomas A. Davis Jewelers

TIKAL

Tip Toes

Warner Vineyards

Waverly Stone Gastropub

White House Black Market