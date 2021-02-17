Downtown Holland helping women relieve stress during 'Girlfriends Weekend'

HOLLAND, Mich. — The last year has been stressful for pretty much everyone. That's why businesses in downtown Holland believe this year's Girlfriends Weekend is as important as ever.
"It’s a great getaway for women. I think all women right about now could use a little break from their families and work, and Girlfriends Weekend is a good opportunity to do that," said Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare.
Participants must register in advance online for $20. That gets them a swag bag and a coupon book for 45 participating restaurants and businesses.
All businesses involved in the event will be following state guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. There also will not be any large group events or brunch this year.
If you register and then get sick before the event, you are asked to cancel your registration. You will be given a refund.
Participating businesses include:
- Apothecary Gift Shop
- Big Lake Brewing
- Blu Veranda
- Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant
- Borr’s Shoes
- Brick + Ivy Market
- Carolyn Stich Studio
- Cherry Republic of Holland
- Chico’s
- Cotton Bay Boutique
- Curragh Irish Pub
- Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishings
- Engedi Salon
- Ferris Coffee & Nut
- Frances Jaye
- Fris Supply Shop
- Fustini’s
- Gazelle Sports
- Glad Rags
- Glik’s Boutique
- Glik’s Men’s Shop
- Harbor Wear
- Hops at 84 East
- jb and me
- Jean Marie’s
- Lokers Shoes
- Market Zero
- Mayberry & Co.
- Merle Norman Cosmetics
- New Holland Brewing
- Onalee’s
- Peachwave Frozen Yogurt & Gelato
- Pretties Intimate Apparel
- Reader’s World
- Seedlings
- Silver Fox II Jewelry, LLC
- Spring Sweet LLC
- Studio K Clothing Co.
- Teerman’s
- The Bridge
- The Seasoned Home
- Thomas A. Davis Jewelers
- TIKAL
- Tip Toes
- Warner Vineyards
- Waverly Stone Gastropub
- White House Black Market
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.