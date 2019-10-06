HOLLAND, Mich. — The continually rising Lake Michigan waters are causing thousands of dollars in damage to walkways at Holland State Park, officials said Monday.

Lake Michigan is currently 29 inches higher than average, rising seven inches during May.

The water along the channel where Lake Macatawa feeds into the big lake is eclipsing the seawalls and damaging walkways, said Sean Mulligan, unit supervisor of Holland State Park for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

"In the past, it was never really a problem, and now it does erode on our walkways. We're seeing some damage to our facilities," Mulligan said.

Parts of the sidewalk near the pier have been undermined, which can't be repaired with the waters at current levels, he said.

"For my facility, we're probably looking at $10,000-15,000," Mulligan said. "Statewide I couldn't even hazard a guess. I'm sure all the state parks along the shoreline, both on Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, are probably all feeling the same thing."

The DNR closed access to the pier early in the afternoon, as strong waves slammed against the structure.

"The conditions are just too dangerous," Mulligan said. "If you get knocked off the pier, you're going into the water. Water temperatures are very cold right now. It would be a life threatening issue."

The high waters were also blamed for damage to a seawall at Kollen Park. The city of Holland is hoping to repair it by July 4.

