MASON COUNTY, Mich. - One man was arrested in connection to a stolen property and retail fraud case.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported stolen license plate complaint in the 2000 block of West US-10 just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. The victim had returned from Walmart and noticed the license plate missing from their vehicle.

After viewing security footage, two subjects were identified -- one male and one female -- who were suspected of stealing numerous items from the store. Deputies were called back to the store around 2:15 p.m. where the suspects had returned.

A deputy responded and stopped the vehicle attempting to leave the parking lot with the stolen license plate on the vehicle.

Dennis Ray Howard, 43, of Holland, was arrested for larceny, obstructing, receiving and concealing stolen property. A 33-year-old man from Muskegon who was riding in the vehicle was arrested on felony sex offender registry warrant out of Fruitport Township.

The female fled from the scene and has been identified, but she has yet to be arrested.

Deputies recovered over 50 items of stolen property including electronics, power tools, hand tools, fishing equipment, clothing and a second stolen vehicle registration out of Ottawa County. The recovered property was found to be $1,200 missing from Lowe's and $250 missing from Home Depot as well as Walmart.

Howard has 19 criminal convictions with 14 being theft related. He is lodged in the Mason County Jail on $10,000 cash surety bond.

