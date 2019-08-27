KALAMAZOO, Mich — Police in Kalamazoo are searching for the man who fired shots while robbing a credit union Tuesday morning.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Omni Credit Union on East Cork Street.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank with a silver handgun demanding money. During the robbery, police say the suspect fired shots while in the bank but thankfully, no one was injured.

The suspect ran from the scene but was not located with a K-9 track, the release says. It's not immediately clear how much money the suspect took in the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his thirties, around 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants, dark gloves and his face was covered with a red and black bandana.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

