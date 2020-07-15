Suspect in custody following shooting in Holland Township

The shooting happened in the 500 block of 136th Avenue in Holland Township.

Deputies said an armed suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of 136th Avenue in Holland Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office one person was taken to Holland Hospital following the shooting.

The department said it was looking for a 31-year-old man. Deputies said he ran from the scene.

Deputies said the suspect was treated for minor injuries.

Earlier, the Sheriff's department asked neighbors to stay inside during the investigation. The scene is now safe.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.