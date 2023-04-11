LIMITED EDITION: Big Lake Brewing, Tulip Time Festival partner to create Spring Lager

The Ditch-inspired 'Spring Lager' is available at the 7th Street Pub and in local stores and bars around West Michigan.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Big Lake Brewing is ready to debut their first-ever, limited-edition beer in collaboration with Tulip Time, just in time for the big bloom.

The Ditch-inspired 'Spring Lager' is available at the 7th Street Pub and in local stores and bars around West Michigan.

At 4.2% ABV and 15 IBUs, Tulip Time Spring Lager is described as light and refreshing, brewed with sweet tangerine that will crash into your taste buds like waves on a Michigan pier.

The brewing company says Spring Lager signifies Big Lake Brewing’s decade-long impact on the beloved tulip city.

“Tulip Time is an important and prominent part of the Holland community,” said Travis Prueter, founder of Big Lake Brewing. “We see our participation as a true testament to our town, and we look forward to a great partnership with Tulip Time moving forward.”

Tulip Time 2023 runs May 6-14.

In addition to Tulip Time 2023, Big Lake Brewing is celebrating their 10th anniversary as a company this year. They are planning on several on-site events and more limited-edition beers. A 10th Anniversary Party is planned for July 8.

You can stay up to date on Big Lake Brewing's website.

