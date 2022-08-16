Holland's iconic town crier passes away at 85

Holland's town crier of 40 years passed away Saturday. He leaves behind an immense legacy in his community.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The City of Holland's iconic town crier passed away Saturday at the age of 85.

John Karsten immigrated from the Netherlands to Holland. Once in West Michigan, he served as the city's crier for 40 years before retiring in 2019. He was also the President of the Town Crier’s Guild of America.

Karsten was a fixture in the Holland community since he got involved with Tulip Time in 1967. Twelve years later, he donned the town crier uniform and never looked back.

Town criers were common back in the middle ages. Karsten would announce the coming parades, particularly at Tulip Time, and the deep need for street scrubbing.

"There won't be any need to scrub the streets where John is now," Tulip Time officials wrote on Facebook.

13 On Your Side spoke to Karsten after he made the difficult decision to walk away from his beloved role.

"I think it's time to silence the bell," said Karsten. "My wife asked me, 'Are you sure?' and I said, 'Yes, I'm sure.'"

"Whenever we've needed some sort of an introduction to a ceremony, we've called on John Karsten," said the former Mayor of Holland, Nancy DeBoer, when Karsten retired. "He's an icon in our community and will be sorely missed."

"It's been fun," added Karsten.

Karsten is survived by his wife, three children and many grand and great-grandchildren.

His visitation is planned for Friday, Aug. 19 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home in Holland from 4 to 7 p.m. and his funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Central Wesleyan Church in Holland.

"Now John is walking the streets of gold, seeing beautiful buildings and riches untold, calling out 'Here Ye, Here Ye' ringing a golden bell, saying 'no more dirty streets, I’m home and all is well,'" said his obituary.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.