Tulip Time Festival announces 95th anniversary theme for 2024

The focus of the theme is to connect the Netherlands to Holland, Michigan through its Dutch heritage.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Tulip Time is back again in 2024 with a special theme for its 95th anniversary.

"Bikes and Blooms!" will bring two Dutch icons to the forefront of the festival, bicycles and of course, the blooming tulips.

The focus of the theme is to connect the Netherlands to Holland, Michigan through its Dutch heritage.

To showcase the "Bikes and Blooms!" theme, Tulip Time will incorporate bicycles into many of its celebrations throughout the festival.

Tulip Time is also inviting the local community to participate in the community-sourced public art project named “Pedals in Bloom.”

Tulip Time will provide bicycles and bike parts to community members to decorate that will be displayed throughout downtown Holland during the festival. If you are interested in participating, you can find more information about the public art project at TulipTime.com starting Sept. 1.

The Tulip Time Festival will run from May 4 through May 12 in 2024.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.