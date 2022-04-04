Construction to begin next week on I-196 in Ottawa Co.

Traffic will be impacted beginning mid-April, with westbound traffic shifting across onto the eastbound side.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-196 in Ottawa County will be under construction starting Monday, April 11 to rebuild the freeway between Byron Road in Zeeland and 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

The construction is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, which aims to rebuild the state's highways and bridges. $66 million in funding has been granted to repair seven miles of I-196. The project is expected to bring over 800 jobs to West Michigan.

Traffic will be impacted beginning mid-April, with westbound traffic shifting across onto the eastbound side. The project will replace culverts, improve sewers and drains and improve bridges. Shoulder closures will also be in effect for crews to remove trees for culvert work.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like this in Ottawa County will ensure I-196 is smooth and safe for years to come,” said Gov. Whitmer in a release. “My Rebuilding Michigan Plan is implementing long-term solutions for our roads and bridges by fixing them with the right mix and materials, making them much less susceptible to our notorious pothole seasons. Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. This project to rebuild I-196 between Zeeland and Hudsonville will add to that total and continue and support even more good-paying jobs in these communities.”

In 2023, traffic will be redirected to rebuild the eastbound lanes of the roadway.

