GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic leaders across West Michigan are remembering Bishop Emeritus Robert Rose. The longtime leader of the Diocese of Grand Rapids passed away on Ash Wednesday this week.

Bishop Rose served in parishes across Michigan since the 50's. He was then the second bishop in Gaylord, Michigan, then he came here to serve as the ninth bishop in Grand Rapids.

With this year's season of lent just beginning, it has new meaning for those who knew him.

It's been a few days since Father Lam Le said goodbye to Bishop Rose, who he viewed like a grandfather.

"I saw on his forehead the sign of the ashes in a cross," he says. "It reminds us that we are dust and to dust we shall return."

Bishop Rose passed away at age 92 on Ash Wednesday. He retired as the bishop of the Diocese of Grand Rapids in 2003, serving in that role for nearly 15 years.

"That's when I come to know that the bishop is a very intelligent and humble human being and a prayerful man," Father Le says.

After his retirement, Bishop Rose briefly resumed his position after his successor passed away suddenly. And that's when he and Father Le really connected.



"He ordained me to the priesthood and ever since then, there's a great bond between the two of us," he says.

That bond continued after Father Le became a priest.



"He offered to tutor me in Latin, and every time we sat down for a lesson, it was more than a lesson about a language," he says.

He remembers one night in particular where Bishop Rose made sure Father Le drove off safely after a lesson.

"That gesture alone, I never forget that," he says. "(Bishop Rose was) just looking on to see that I take off from the apartment there, just like a grandfather looking out for a grandson."

Greg Deja, executive director of the Catholic Foundation of West Michigan, says Bishop Rose's impact will be felt for many years to come. He established the foundation in the 90's, raising millions for Catholic student scholarships, social service programs and more.



"Bishop Rose had a great vision first and foremost," he says. "The legacy he's leaving behind might be more impressive than the man himself when you think of what he began and what we're honored to steward and carry forward."

For Father Le, the impact Bishop Rose had on him will last a life time.



"I'm going to miss him very much," Father Le says.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Bishop Rose. Visitation is next Thursday from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and Friday from 8:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew. The funeral will follow immediately after.

