The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is hosting multiple vaccine clinics of kids age five to eleven.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — About 600 children in Ottawa County now have their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC gave their final approval for children ages five to eleven one week ago.

Approximately 300 kids and their families lined up to get the shot Tuesday night at a vaccine clinic at Black River Elementary in Holland, hosted by the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. Even though some kids were a little nervous, they say it really wasn't that bad.

"It was just kind of light, like a pinch a little bit," France Fegel, 6, says.

"At first, I was a little scared but it didn't hurt that bad," her sister Tazo, 10, says.

The health department is hosting six clinics at schools across the area and officials are excited about the high turnout.



"We know the five to eleven year old's are low risk, but that doesn't mean there's no risk," health educator Heather Alberda says. "Getting that vaccine helps to protect them and their loved ones and those they come in contact with as well."

Parents at the clinic say they're relieved to see so many other kids getting the shot, too.

"I'm hoping that as a community, if we all do our part, then the rate of infection can go down and we can have life go back to more normal," Kylene Spindler says. "And I'm hoping one day they wont have to wear masks in schools."



"We're really looking forward to go on trips again, and go to our favorite places like museums and other spaces inside," Adrienne Asselmeier says. "We just wanna be protected."

Even the kids at the clinic say they want to get back to normal.

"We can go over into difference countries and we can feel safer," Naomi Tellman says.

There was something fun in it for them too, like cute band-aids and toys.

"I kind of see some of my friends which is kind of fun," Walter Asselmeier says.

These elementary schoolers know that they're doing something important.



"It's because so you don't get COVID or sick, and you can go to places without a mask," France says.



"And you don't get people sick around you," Tazo says.

The next clinic the Ottawa County Department of Public Health is hosting is coming up Thursday, Nov. 9 at Holmes Elementary. You can find more ways to get your child vaccinated here.

