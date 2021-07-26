'It's a go!': The Ottawa County Fair kicks off after a year away

"The sun is shining and we're ready to have a fair," said Vice President of the Fair Board Mark Dalman.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The 2021 Ottawa County Fair is officially underway for the 2021 season!

Last year was the first in nearly 60 years that the beloved fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organizers were hopeful for its return and started planning early, but didn't get the official OK until about six weeks ago.

Fair officials say it's the same old traditions you've come to love with a few new things. One is new technology to help visitors find their way around and track their favorite events.

"We've got some QR codes plastered all over the fair that say here's our map and fairground events," said Vice President of the Fair Board Mark Dalman. "Visitors can use their smartphones to scan the barcodes to get more information. We're trying to simplify it for them!"

Dalman also said that this year there will be no parking shuttle. Parking locations will be the same, but there will only be a shuttle in place for handicap visitors.

"The sun is shining and we're ready to have a fair," said Dalman.

