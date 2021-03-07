Increased ride inspections ahead of Ionia Free Fair

After reports of ride malfunctions in recent weekend, operators at the Ionia Free Fair aren't taking any chances

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Ionia Free Fair is back, kicking off this weekend.

"The whole community is vibrating with excitement for the fair to come back in 2021," says Lisa Sanford, Ionia Free Fair board president.

Families that typically love coming back to the fair year after year are feeling hesitant to let their kids go on the carnival rides, which are operated by Arnold Amusements, Inc. - the same operators at the 95th National Cherry Festival in Traverse City where one carnival ride began to shake, and looked like it might tip over, frightening fairgoers.

Sanford said the rides are inspected by the operators each day.

"The ride from Traverse City has been dismantled and sent to the manufacturer for inspection and is not coming to the Ionia Free Fair," she said. "We have full confidence that the rides they are bringing to the Ionia Free Fair are safe for everybody to enjoy."

But its not just the rides that attract West Michiganders to the Ionia Free Fair.

This year the food vendors, and the animals including the sea lions will be there, along with a lineup of music concerts. But Sanford said the best reason she can think of to encourage people to go to the fair, is to enjoy the excitement once again of walking the fair grounds.

The Ionia Free Fair runs through Saturday, July 24.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.