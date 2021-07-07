Carnival rides, .5k run and...baby food? A festival plans return to West Michigan

The 30th annual National Baby Food Festival is returning to West Michigan, from July 21st to 24th.

FREMONT, Michigan — The 30th annual National Baby Food Festival is coming back to West Michigan once again, from July 21st to 24th, in partnership with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. There will be a diverse collection of attractions, with fun planned for all ages, “from the young to the young at heart,” the organizers say.

The Fremont festival honors the town’s roots as the home of Gerber Baby Food for almost 100 years.

Prior to the four-day event, festivities will kick off with the White Agency Arts and Craft Show at the Veterans Memorial Park on July 17th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be over 50 vendors, Two Hot Tamales for lunch and Jane Lee’s glazed popcorn for dessert.

The plethora of attractions will then officially begin four days later. Carnival rides will be provided by TJ Schmidt and Company amusements. There will be brand new event as well, a .5k run located on Division Ave. Walk or run, there will be free t-shirts for participating.

More on-theme events are also in the works. There will be a bib decorating contest, with a winner chosen by the National Baby Food Festival Queen’s Court. They will receive $50 in Fremont Fun Cash, with the second-place winner receiving $25. Applications are due to their office by July 9th to participate.

There will be a contest for the “cutest baby in all of West Michigan.” Participants will bring or mail-in a current photo of their baby, from newborns to 2-years-old, to Elsie’s Ice Cream on South Division. Entries must be submitted by July 9th and two winners, a boy and a girl, will be selected. They will be crowned as prince and princess of the Festival.

There will also be free entertainment, with the Resonate Worship Team performing on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Thursday, there will be a Movie in the Park, and Friday, a local artist, Hector Garcia, will be opening for the Bootstrap Boys. All entertainment will be on the Main Stage in Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Fremont.

The Gerber Products Company and Gerber Life Insurance Grand Parade will kick off at 10:30 on Saturday July 24th. The parade will walk throughout the main streets of Fremont.

After the parade, there will be a National Baby Food Festival Car Show hosted by the Fremont Rotary Club. Visitors will be able to see cars on display from 11 to 4 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Fremont.

For more information, visit the Festival’s webpage here.

