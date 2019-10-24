GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you and your family haven't checked out the John Ball Zoo yet, there's is only about 11 days left of their 2019 season to do so.

The zoo shared on Facebook their last day of the season was soon approaching. According to their website, the last day is officially Sunday, November 3.

John Ball Zoo Thank you so much to all of the little monsters, ghouls, goblins, an... d more who joined us for Zoo Goes Boo! this past weekend! We had such a blast, and we hope you did too. There is still one more weekend of Zoo Goes Boo festivities left!

The zoo is closing about a month earlier than usual because of a construction project set to begin in November. In the spring of 2020 there will be a new winding ADA compliant entry pathway, along with new restrooms, concession stand and groundwork to bring new animals to John Ball.

Events happening at the John Ball Zoo:

Head over before all the fun is over this season and check out Zoo Goes Boo! -- the John Ball's 6-day Halloween celebration. Dress up for trick-or-treating, see the zoo all decked out in spooky decorations and visit the animals. It's happened Oct. 25-27 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For ticket information click here.

There is also Storytime at the Zoo, which takes place every Tuesday and Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Chimpanzee Indoor Viewing area. Kids can enjoy an animal-themed story and meet the animal in the story. There is also meal deals available.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the remainder of the season. Hours and additional admission details at jbzoo.org.

