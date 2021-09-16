John Ball Zoo mourns death of 18-year-old snow leopard

According to the zoo, Elsie was among the oldest known snow leopards in human care.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo’s 18-year-old snow leopard has passed away, the zoo announced Thursday.

Elsie, the zoo’s female snow leopard, was diagnosed with advanced kidney failure last week. Zoo staff said she was given a variety of treatments and was provided as much comfort as possible. Unfortunately, Elsie did not respond to the treatments.

Due to her prognosis, age and lack of response to treatment, staff made the decision to humanely euthanize Elsie.

According to the zoo, Elise was among the oldest known snow leopards in human care. She was born on June 25, 2003, and joined the John Ball Zoo family in November 2017.

“Elsie was a beautiful snow leopard that never missed out on an afternoon nap,” staff said. “She will be greatly missed.”

Related video:

