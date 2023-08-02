John Ball Zoo partners with Sarett Nature Center to preserve venomous rattlesnakes in Michigan

The massasauga rattlesnake is considered a federally threatened species in Michigan. Researchers are now working to conserve them.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is working to preserve the only venomous snake in the state of Michigan as part of its conservation efforts.

The massasauga rattlesnake is a part of Michigan's wetlands. Researchers have seen its numbers decline, and the species is now considered a federally threatened species in Michigan. Without the massasauga rattlesnake, the other species in its habitat would be impacted.

“Michigan is critical for the eastern massasauga rattlesnake as our state is at the center of the species’ habitat range and has more massasauga populations than any other state or province,” said Bill Flanagan, conservation manager at John Ball Zoo. “Whatever happens to the massasauga in Michigan will define the outcome for the species.”

In an effort to conserve the species, John Ball Zoo has partnered with Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor.

Researchers have installed a drift fence on the nature center's property to help monitor the massasauga rattlesnake in a less invasive way than traditional research. The fence has a camera that helps capture data when the rattlesnakes are most active, which is in May, September and October.

Zoo officials hope to use the data to better conserve the species. The fence will stay up at the nature center indefinitely to contribute to these efforts.

“Working with Sarett Nature Center, John Ball Zoo has been able to monitor the massasauga rattlesnake,” Flanagan said. “This new monitoring system will be an excellent low-impact method to track massasaugas while protecting the habitat that supports them. What we learn from this program will help inform us for future conservation strategies.”

In addition, researchers work to tag individual snakes each spring to track them. Over the past six years, over 400 snakes have been tagged.

While researchers say part of the massasauga rattlesnake's decline is due to habitat loss, intentional killing has also contributed to their decline. Anyone who comes across a massasauga rattlesnake is encouraged to leave it alone and share their experience with researchers. The massasauga will often shy from humans and warn them with their rattle if they feel threatened.

Learn more about the zoo's conservation efforts here.

