Crews battling large fire at Johnston Boiler Co. in Ferrysburg

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Multiple crews are are battling a fire at Johnston Boiler Company.

Authorities tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE the fire began around 2:30 p.m. at the industrial factory on Pine Street in Ferrysburg.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

People are being asked to avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire. The cause of that fire is still unknown.

All roads nearby the company are being closed until further notice, police say. Drivers will need to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

