Driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Western Michigan University student

Angel Hostiguin is accused of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash that killed 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich — The man accused of crashing into a Western Michigan University student and then leaving the scene of the crime is now facing felony charges.

Kaylee Gansberg, 21, from Lisle, Illinois, was struck around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue.

The driver left the scene of the crash, and Gansberg died the next day.

Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Getting announced Wednesday that Angel Hostiguin is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years for OWI and 5 years for leaving the scene.

"The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney extends its sympathy and condolences to the family of the victim and thanks them for their patience as the investigation of this matter was completed. We would also thank the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for their thorough and diligent investigation in this case," Getting said.

Gansberg was a student at Western Michigan University and a member of the Chi Omega sorority on campus.

"If you were lucky enough to know Kaylee you know she was the kindest, most outgoing and artistic person. She was everyone's friend and we were lucky enough to have her as our sister," her sorority wrote on Facebook.

"We will never forget you or the impact that you had on our lives. You will always be in our hearts and we now have the best guardian angel watching over us."

