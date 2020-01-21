The Kalamazoo Office of Emergency Management is closely watching two neighborhoods along the Kalamazoo River because an ice jam formed below the King's Highway bridge.

A flood warning has been issued for Comstock Charter Township and the Lakewood neighborhood along the river.

The Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office said the jam could have impacts to the Morrow Dam and residents in the area should take precautions and monitor the situation.

"Stay clear of the river edges and low lying areas," the sheriff's office said. "Areas upriver may see rises in water level while the dam lasts. Areas downriver may see sudden floods including large floes of ice if/when the dam is dislodged."

