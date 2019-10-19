KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers are looking for a suspect after reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Reed St. and Hays Park Ave. in Kalamazoo around 10 p.m. Friday night.

When Kalamazoo Public Safety officers got to the scene they found casings in the 800 block of Reed St. Residents on that block reported that their homes had been hit by the gunfire and officers found a car that had been hit as well.

During the investigation, officers found video that captured the incident and a vehicle of interest is currently being sought. That vehicle of interest is a dark, possibly maroon-colored Dodge Ram pickup with damage on the front passenger's side.

No one was injured in the incident. Police are still searching for that suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.