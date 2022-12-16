Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office needs help locating missing woman

35-year-old Heather Kelley went missing on Saturday, Dec. 10 after leaving her Kalamazoo home around 9 p.m.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman went missing the night of Saturday, Dec. 10 and police are asking for help in locating her.

Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen leaving her home at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say that she was last heard from about an hour later when she called her children around 10:20 p.m., saying she would be home shortly.

Kelley never returned home and her truck was found abandoned near the intersection of Sprinkle and E. Michigan the next day, the sheriff's office says.

Kelley is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has long blond hair with brown eyes.

She has a lion and rose tattoo on her right forearm, a dream catcher tattoo on her left forearm and tattoos on her left thigh and right ankle as well.

She is known to wear a silver heart necklace.

If you have information about her whereabouts or have seen someone matching the description, please contact the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at (269) 488-8911 or call 911 if it is an emergency.

