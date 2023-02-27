St. Joseph County Sheriff arrested in Kalamazoo County for OWI

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash on US 131. Michigan State Police immediately took over the investigation.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff is accused of driving drunk and rear-ending an SUV on US 131 overnight Sunday, the Michigan State Police say.

Mark Lillywhite, 47, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on US 131 when his vehicle rear-ended a Nissan Rogue near West YZ Ave in Schoolcraft Township around 2:18 a.m., MSP of the Paw Paw post reports.

The collision caused both vehicles to lose control and run off the road.

People inside both vehicles suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies were first to respond to the crash, and immediately called in Michigan State Police to take over the investigation.

Troopers said they detected signs of alcohol intoxication when speaking to the Chevy's driver. After some field sobriety tests and assessments, troopers arrested Lillywhite.

Police booked Lilywhite in the Kalamazoo County Jail and has since been released.

He's facing preliminary charges of OWI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The prosecutor is reviewing the case. Troopers believe the people inside both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts, but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Witnesses told troopers that the Chevy didn't have any headlights on before the crash.

Lillywhite was elected as sheriff in 2021 and has been with the sheriff's office for 25 years.

He was previously the undersheriff between 2009 and 2020.

According to the county website, he is married and has three children.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.