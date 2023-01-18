x
Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo police give all clear after man in workout vest causes concern

Someone called 911 concerned that a man was carrying a "suspicious device on his chest." Hours later, police said it was just someone looking to get their steps in.
Credit: Kalamazoo Public Safety Department

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Department of Safety says a workout caused buildings to be evacuated Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the police department put out an alert to avoid the area near the downtown mall near South/Burdick. 

Someone called 911 to report a man downtown "wearing a suspicious-looking vest that looked like it was carrying explosives."

Law enforcement looked into it and found out the man in question lives in a building downtown and had been working out in a weighted workout vest. 

Authorities said the vest he was wearing could have been easily misconstrued as it was described by the 911 caller.

