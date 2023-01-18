Kalamazoo police give all clear after man in workout vest causes concern

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Department of Safety says a workout caused buildings to be evacuated Wednesday morning.
Around 10 a.m., the police department put out an alert to avoid the area near the downtown mall near South/Burdick.
Someone called 911 to report a man downtown "wearing a suspicious-looking vest that looked like it was carrying explosives."
Law enforcement looked into it and found out the man in question lives in a building downtown and had been working out in a weighted workout vest.
Authorities said the vest he was wearing could have been easily misconstrued as it was described by the 911 caller.
