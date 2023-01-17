Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety officer charged with insurance fraud in Georgia

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo police officer accused of insurance fraud in another state is on administrative leave.
Deputies in Georgia arrested Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Catrice Lockett on Jan. 4 after her fiancé reported his car stolen, authorities claim.
Lockett is charged with insurance fraud, making a false report of a crime and conspiracy to commit a felony dating back to October 2022.
Lockett has worked for several police departments in West Michigan including Grand Valley State and Muskegon Heights Police Department before joining Kalamazoo in 2016.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.