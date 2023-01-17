Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety officer charged with insurance fraud in Georgia

The officer is now on administrative leave while the case against her is pending.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo police officer accused of insurance fraud in another state is on administrative leave.

Deputies in Georgia arrested Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Catrice Lockett on Jan. 4 after her fiancé reported his car stolen, authorities claim.

Lockett is charged with insurance fraud, making a false report of a crime and conspiracy to commit a felony dating back to October 2022.

Lockett has worked for several police departments in West Michigan including Grand Valley State and Muskegon Heights Police Department before joining Kalamazoo in 2016.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.