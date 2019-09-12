KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan Broncos are packing their bags for Dallas.
WMU (7-5) will play against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4) out of Conference USA in the ServPro First Responder Bowl.
The game is scheduled for Dec. 30 at 12:30 p.m. at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, which is home to the Southern Methodist University Mustangs.
You can visit the bowl's website for ticket information.
