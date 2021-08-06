Kent Co. police investigating car crash involving officer

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and the deputy was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that involved a police cruiser and resulted in minor injuries.

Police say the incident happened around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday when Kent County officers were responding to assist the Michigan State Police on 17 Mile Road NE. A deputy driving westbound attempted to pass a 2011 GMC pick-up truck when the driver of the truck initiated a U-turn and collided with the deputy, according to police. The officer’s emergency lights were on and the cruiser was a fully marked patrol vehicle.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and the deputy was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the truck declined medical treatment at the scene.

