Preparations underway at Kent Co. Road Commission with more snowfall on the way

West Michigan could see snowfall totals in the double digits heading into the holiday weekend. Here's how the Kent County Road Commission is preparing.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — After some parts of West Michigan received snow totals in the double digits over the weekend, crews are still working to clean up some area roads. The snow isn't over yet, though—another system will bring additional snowfall to West Michigan later this week.

The Kent County Road Commission is sharing how they're recovering from the latest storm and preparing for more snowfall to hit.

Road commission employees ended up working overtime last weekend, with as many as 90 trucks managing roadways during the day. Crews are also said to be fully staffed for what is expected to be a very heavy white Christmas.

Right now, crews are in the cleanup phase as they're looking at the icy spots on state roads that refroze over the night. They are also scraping hardpack off county roads.

While it was intense this past weekend, there was a lot less traffic compared to regular commuting days. But with Christmas weekend now just days away, traffic could be a very different story throughout West Michigan.

As this winter event continues, Kent County Road Commission Director of Operations Jerry Byrne says drivers need to give themselves extra time and be prepared for slippery roads.

"This could be a real winter that's going to drag on for two or three months," Byrne said. "So get yourself in that winter mindset. It's not going to go away real soon."

When it comes to this weekend's snowfall, officials with the Kent County Road Commission have been talking with suppliers to make sure they have enough materials to treat the roads in the county.

As the storm gets closer, stick with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for up-to-date looks at travel conditions and what you can expect heading into the Christmas weekend.

