WATCH LIVE: Kent Co. law enforcement officials address violence stemming from car meet-ups

x
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Law enforcement officials in Kent County are holding a press conference Thursday addressing violence during car meet-ups.

Police say car meet-ups have been a public safety issue across the county.

"Reckless driving, fights, the presence of illegally possessed firearms, and other dangerous behaviors are a threat to participants, bystanders, and the community," reads a release.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, Walker Police Chief Keith Mankel and Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post Commander Matt Williams are expected to outline their efforts to curb violence from these meet-ups.

Over the weekend, a shooting that police say happened at a car meet-up killed 19-year-old Alana Vasquez. Grand Rapids police are now working to arrest a suspect or suspects in connection with her death.

The conference is happening Thursday at 1 p.m. outside the Grand Rapids Police headquarters.

