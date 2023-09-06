Man dead after Muskegon Heights shooting Wednesday afternoon

There are no suspects arrested yet.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man is dead after a shooting in Muskegon Heights Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened at 2231 Baker Street around 2:35 p.m. Police came to the address and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard.

First responders attempted to save the man. He was transported to Trinity Health, where he died around 3:23 p.m.

The man has been identified as Demarcus Franklin. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department at (231)733-8900 or Silent Observer at (231)722-3751.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.