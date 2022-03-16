Kentwood Police Department is paying applicants to go to the Police Academy

Participants will earn $23 an hour while attending an approved Police Academy.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is looking to fill in its ranks with community members who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

The department is offering applicants $23 an hour while they attend the Grand Valley State University Police Academy or another approved police training program. The department will also cover the cost of the police academy.

Following the completion of an approved police training program and a successful background check, police recruits will be sworn in as patrol officers with the Kentwood Police Department.

To be considered for this full-time employment opportunity, applicants must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a valid driver’s license.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Have a high school or GED diploma.

Have no prior felony convictions or certain misdemeanor convictions according to MCOLES guidelines.

“The Kentwood Police Department is committed to creating a local path to a career in law enforcement for both traditional and non-traditional students,” Police Chief Bryan Litwin said.

“This sponsored position has proven successful as part of our efforts to recruit and hire individuals who are representative of Kentwood’s diverse community. As our department continues to face staffing shortages, we believe sponsorships are critical to achieving appropriate staffing levels and remaining competitive with other police agencies,” Chief Litwin added.

Applicants for the program will be accepted through April 15.

For more information or to apply, visit kentwood.us/employment.

For questions, contact Capt. Ryan VanderVeen at vanderveenr@kentwood.us or (616) 656-6503.

