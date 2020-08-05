KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood City Commission accepted a donation of approximately 109 acres Tuesday. The land parcel is located at 3402 36th Street Southeast.

The property was formerly known as the Christian Athletic Complex (CAC) and was used for public park and recreational purposes. Included on the property is soccer fields, softball fields, a golf course and a clubhouse.

Purchase of the property was made possible by a generous donation to the Kentwood Community Foundation from an anonymous donor. The donation was given with the condition that the land still be used for park and recreational purposes, have a dedication plaque from the donor's family and be named Covenant Park.

Plans for land development will begin shortly.

“In our ongoing planning for the next 50 years, we are always exploring ways we can improve the quality of life and expand both recreational and economic opportunities for our residents, visitors and our region,” said Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley. “The strategic location and size of this property lend itself to our goals of continuously meeting the needs of our community and West Michigan. We are humbled by the opportunity this donation presents for us, underscoring that even in these trying times, good things are still happening.”

The original CAC was made up of 120 acres. As part of the settlement, the Kentwood City Commission accepted 109 of those acres, while the other 11 went to Midwest United Football Club, a nonprofit soccer organization.

“The CAC Board could not be happier placing this beautiful piece of land into the care of the City Kentwood and Midwest United FC,” said CAC Board President James Oppenhuizen. “As it became clear we were unable financially to continue to further our mission, we searched for someone who would continue using the land for outdoor youth and family recreation."

“Through the diligent efforts of an enormously generous donor, the City of Kentwood will be able to perpetually use the land for exactly that reason."

