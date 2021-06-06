Man shot in Kentwood

x
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kentwood Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Saturday night. 

Around 9:15 p.m., Kentwood Police responded to Christie Avenue near Kalamazoo Avenue after a report of shots fired. There, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigations suggest the shots were fired from a car, police say.

The man was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No arrests have been made, but Kentwood Police say there is no threat to the public. 

If you have any information, contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 1-866-744-2345.

