KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two men were found dead in a mobile home park by Kentwood Police Friday night.

Police responded to a residence on Marlette Avenue SE in the Paris Estates Mobile Home Park on a report of gunshots around 11:08 p.m.

When officers arrived they found two men in the 30s who had been shot. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested, and Kentwood Police detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood Police at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer.

