'Kids Produce Program' launches at Holland Farmer's Market

At the Farmer's Market on Wednesday's children ages 12 and under can go up to the Higher Health booth and get a voucher worth $1.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A new program at the Holland Farmer's Market is the perfect way to get you and your family involved in eating healthy and local!

Thanks to Higher Health Chiropractic, the market has officially launched a new 'Kids Produce Program.'

"Our goal is to try to help raise a healthier generation of kids," said Dr. Andrew White with Higher Health, "and obviously one of the biggest ways that you can influence a child's health is through nutrition."

"It's good for anything at the market so anything from produce to even flowers," said Dr. White.

Sara Cozolino is the Market Master for Holland. She is excited to have a way to involve kids in the market again this summer.

"It's great for them to learn about the farm and see where their fruits and vegetables are from, and to be part of that whole process and to get them excited about it," Cozolino said.

"And if they learn about it, they do eat it more often," she added, "like when it's not such a strange thing or an unusual thing.

After the market, participating stands will be reimbursed for the vouchers with the donated money, and because funds are limited, the market is though, asking for just one coupon per child for the 2021 season.

