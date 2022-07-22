There will be presentations on immigrants' rights in different situations, including police interactions, at the workplace and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the U.S. Census, about 11 percent of those living in Grand Rapids are immigrants. This weekend, multiple organizations are teaming up to support them.

A Glimpse of Africa is hosting a 'Know Your Rights' event Sunday, July 24th, to educate this community. There will be presentations on everyone's rights in different situations, including police interactions and at the workplace.

"I feel like the most important part is really understanding and knowing that Grand Rapids has changed," CEO and Founder Fridah Kanini says. "These topics affect the population we are targeting directly, because that population is new Americans, and they (don't have) enough knowledge of the laws of the land. When you're in a new place, you're trying to navigate so many things."

She says the killing of Patrick Lyoya has really opened a lot of peoples' eyes.



"The tragedy of Patrick (is) just creating more awareness that we've been trying to create, but it's unfortunate that this made it so obvious that we need to continue to push this," Kanini says.

"I think the recent police killing of Patrick Lyoya really made an event like this urgent and necessary," ACLU Michigan Attorney and Skadden Fellow Ramis Wadood says. "It's always been necessary."

He will be presenting on immigrants' rights during a police interaction like a traffic stop. He says everyone can voice their right to remain silent and right to refuse a police interaction.



"If a police officer, ICE agent, or state trooper approaches you, you should always ask if you're being arrested or detained," Wadood says. "If the answer is no, that can be the end of the conversation if you want it to be."

There'll be interpreters during the presentations, as well as handouts in multiple languages, as Kanini says knowledge is power.

"It's going to give them that strength to be able to speak up if they feel like the person they're interacting with is not treating them right," she says.

There will also be presentations on tenant, immigrant and civil rights. There will also be an update on the drivers licenses for all movement.

The event is at 3 p.m. this Sunday at Bethany Christian Services on 36th Street Southeast.

A Glimpse of Africa will be joined by ACLU Michigan, Michigan Immigrants Rights Center, African Bureau of Immigration and Social Affairs, Grand Rapids Urban League and the Greater Grand Rapids Branch of the NAAP.

